NPGs, tribal bodies meet to discuss Naga rights

Kohima, May 9: The Naga Political Groups (NPGs), tribal hohos (bodies), and the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) met in Kohima on May 5 and 6 to continue the process ahead on the basis of an earlier resolution on the “historical and political rights of the Nagas”, a release stated today.

Reaffirming that no NPGs or civil organisations are excluded, the two-day meeting stated that “we stand for an inclusive approach, and as signatories, we urge all NPGs and civil organisations to join hands in moving forward,” the release issued by the FNR added.

The meeting also appreciated the contributions of all Naga individuals and groups working for the cause of Naga rights. However, it emphasised that those who remain indifferent to this collective and inclusive call, would only be excluding themselves.

The meeting also resolved that through the respective tribal hohos, every tribal church council/association would be requested to observe May 18 (Sunday) as a day of prayer for the people of Naga areas in general and specifically for divine intervention in the impending Naga political issue.

It further affirmed that all Nagas must converge on the essential unity of the Naga political rights, while helping resolve differences by building bridges of understanding.

The release added that with the authority and mandate of the Naga tribal hohos, the gathering further declared that all NPGs must come under the “machan” of common belonging, where no single group imposes hegemonic rule.





