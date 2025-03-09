NPF opposes ‘one nation, one election’, calls it threat to India’s federalism

Kohima, March 9: The Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) has strongly opposed the proposal for simultaneous Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections, arguing that it could erode India's federal structure and create a political monopoly.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour of the Nagaland Assembly, NPF MLA Achumbemo Kikon stated that the ‘One Nation, One Election’ (ONOE) initiative could be detrimental to India's unity in diversity. He claimed that ONOE would weaken the autonomy of individual states, particularly Nagaland, which enjoys special constitutional privileges under Article 371(A).

Kikon further argued that simultaneous elections would push regional concerns into the background in favor of national political narratives, especially those set by financially dominant national parties. "This could lead to a one-party rule, akin to a Communist-style government," he warned.

The NPF MLA also pointed out the logistical difficulties of implementing ONOE in geographically challenging states like Nagaland. Conducting elections simultaneously would require significant infrastructure, security, and administrative resources, which could overwhelm the state’s limited budget.

Additionally, Kikon expressed fears that Nagaland’s ongoing peace process and political negotiations could be disrupted if elections are conducted alongside national polls.

Responding to these concerns, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio acknowledged the historical precedence of simultaneous elections, which were held from 1951 to 1967 before being disrupted due to the premature dissolution of State Assemblies.

Rio defended the ONOE proposal, stating that it aims to reduce the cost and time associated with frequent elections and minimise disruptions caused by the Model Code of Conduct. However, he also noted the valid concerns regarding its impact on regional political dynamics and assured that discussions on the subject would continue.

The debate over ONOE continues to spark reactions across India, with regional parties, including the NPF, voicing strong opposition over fears of centralisation and loss of state autonomy.