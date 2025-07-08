87 years of service to the nation
North East

Now, get your ILP in 3 min: Manipur launches digital system at Imphal Airport

Officials confirmed that the same system will soon be rolled out at Jiribam & Mao—two other major entry points into the state

By The Assam Tribune
Officials check the digital ILP kiosk at Imphal airport, on Tuesday. (AT Photo)

Imphal, July 8: In a move aimed at modernising visitor management and improving travel convenience, the Inner Line Permit (ILP) registration process at Imphal Airport has gone digital for the first time, airport officials announced on Tuesday.

As part of the Manipur government’s initiative to streamline entry procedures, a new digital ILP kiosk system has been installed at the airport, enabling faster and more efficient permit issuance.

Officials confirmed that the same system will soon be rolled out at Jiribam and Mao—two other major entry points into the state.

Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, IAS, along with the Airport Director and other concerned officials, reviewed and tested the system on Tuesday.

Authorities said the user-friendly interface takes approximately three minutes to complete the registration process.

“This digital ILP initiative is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of the permit process and improve the overall experience for travellers entering the state,” the official said.

A reminder was also issued to all travellers, "The Inner Line Permit (ILP) is mandatory for all non-Manipur residents visiting the state or if your Aadhaar card is not issued in Manipur."

The ILP system is a key regulatory requirement under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, and aims to protect the interests of indigenous communities while regulating the movement of outsiders in the state.

The digitisation is seen as a landmark step in easing bureaucratic hurdles and promoting tourism and business travel to Manipur.

