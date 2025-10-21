Nov 11 Dampa bypoll: People’s Conference returns to Mizoram electoral battle

Aizawl, Oct 21: Opposition People’s Conference (PC) in Mizoram will contest the November 11 bypoll to Dampa assembly seat in Mamit district, a party leader said on Monday.

The party has named its vice president K Zahmingthanga as its candidate for the bypoll, PC chief Vanlalruata said.

Zahmingthanga will file his papers on Tuesday, the last date of filing nominations, he said.

Four candidates from major political parties in the state have already filed their papers for the bypoll.

The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, main Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) nominated party senior vice president and former health minister Dr R Lalthangliana and the Congress has fielded party vice president and former minister John Rotluangliana.

The BJP has nominated Lalhmangaiha, who recently joined the party and earlier contested the seat twice.

Nomination papers will be scrutinised on Wednesday, and the deadline for withdrawal of candidature is Friday (October 24).

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

There are 20,790 voters, including 10,185 females in the assembly segment, according to the final rolls published on September 30.

There are 41 polling stations in the constituency. Silsury-I polling station has the highest number of voters at 1,103, while Zopui polling station has the least at 30. The counting of votes will be held on November 14.

PTI