North East

Notorious interstate drug peddler held in Meghalaya

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Nov 19: Amidst the cherry blossom festival, Meghalaya Police apprehended one notorious interstate drug peddler from Mawryngkneng. This was informed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday.

The drug peddler was apprehended by East Khasi Hills Police during an operation and seized heroin worth Rs. 2 crore from his possession.

The chief minister said, “Amid our efforts to showcase Meghalaya’s tourism-friendly image through events like the Cherry Blossom Festival, these traffickers intend to sully our state’s reputation.”

He further appreciated the rapid response of the state police under the supervision of Director General of Meghalaya Police (DGP) Lajja Ram Bishnoi.

“Our government stands committed against drug trafficking and to fortify the resilience of state and this success exemplifies our unwavering resolve. Together, we forge a prosperous and Drugs free Meghalaya,” he said.


The Assam Tribune


