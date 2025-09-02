‘Not safe’: Tipra Motha MLA alleges threat at West Tripura hostel, probe underway

Agartala, Sept 2: Tipra Motha Party (TMP) legislator Philip Reang, on Tuesday, said he was threatened by a group of unidentified people at the MLA hostel in West Tripura's Khejur Bagan area.

Expressing concern over the threat, a seven-member MLA delegation met Chief Minister Manik Saha at his office in Agartala and urged him to ensure the security of lawmakers at the MLA hostel.

DGP Anurag Dhankar, after receiving information about the alleged incident, visited the hostel to assess the security arrangements.

"The new MLA hostel is not safe for MLAs. I was threatened around 10 pm on Monday by 3-4 unknown persons who were drunk in front of my room. Who should take responsibility for the security lapse?", Reang posted on social media.

Talking to the press, Reang said, "This was a serious security lapse and the Chief Minister should look into the matter because around 40 MLAs stay here".

The DGP said there was an argument between the legislator and three unidentified persons at the MLA hostel on Monday night.

"Police have begun an investigation to identify the people who threatened the MLA. Normally, only guests are allowed to enter the hostel. We are looking into the matter seriously", the DGP said.

Terming the incident a major security breach, senior TMP MLA Ranjit Debbarma urged the Chief Minister Saha to look into the issue seriously.

"The Chief Minister assured foolproof security at the MLA hostel", he said, adding that a police complaint will be lodged regarding the incident.

