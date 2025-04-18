Storm batters Tripura: 2 dead, dozens of homes damaged across districts

Agartala, April 18: Severe nor’wester storms accompanied by spells of rain have wreaked havoc across multiple districts in Tripura since April 16, claiming two lives and causing widespread damage to homes and public infrastructure. The State Emergency Operation Centre has confirmed the deaths of two individuals and injuries to two others due to the extreme weather conditions. At least 30 houses have also sustained varying degrees of damage.

The worst-affected incident occurred in Tripura’s Dhalai district, where a sudden gust of strong wind uprooted a dried tree, leading to a tragic accident.

The fallen tree claimed the lives of Juhi Molsom (20) and Robert Molsom, both residents of Nailahabari area, while Surjasirem Molsom (35) and Bhakta Molsom (52) were seriously injured. The injured victims were promptly admitted to the Dhalai District Hospital in Kulai for medical care.

As a gesture of immediate support, the state government has provided Rs 25,000 each as interim relief to the families of the deceased, with a total of Rs 50,000 disbursed so far.

In Khowai district, the storm inflicted heavy losses to private property. While two houses were severely damaged, another 28 dwellings sustained partial damage due to the high-velocity winds and rains. Restoration work has begun in affected areas.

Further south, in Gomati district’s Kakraban area, the storm uprooted numerous trees and damaged electricity poles and public utilities on Thursday and Friday. Power supply was disrupted in several areas, though authorities have assured that restoration efforts are progressing rapidly.

In response to the crisis, Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath convened a high-level meeting to assess departmental preparedness for further weather disturbances and ensure swift restoration of essential services.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more weather disruptions for April 19, predicting light to moderate rain and thundershowers in many parts of the state. Additionally, isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph are likely at one or two locations.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious and follow official updates as the state continues to recover from the storm’s impact.