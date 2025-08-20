Northeast’s first transgender doctor wins legal battle for name, gender change in Manipur

Imphal, Aug 20: In a landmark ruling on transgender rights, the Manipur High Court, on Tuesday, directed BOSEM, COHSEM, Manipur University, and the Manipur Medical Council to issue fresh certificates recognising the petitioner as Beoncy Laishram, female, in place of the original details recorded as Boboi Laishram, male.

The single-judge bench of Justice A. Guneshwar Sharma passed the order in response to a petition filed by 32-year-old Beoncy of Kakwa Laiphrakpam Leikai, Maibam Leikai, in Imphal West district.

The court directed the authorities to replace her original birth name, Boboi Laishram and gender male, with her updated name Beoncy Laishram and gender female.

A resident of Kwakwa, Dr. Beoncy, rose to prominence in 2018 as the first transgender person from the Northeast to become a medical doctor.

She underwent gender reassignment surgery on October 8, 2019, and was subsequently recognised as a transgender person by the District Magistrate, Imphal West, under the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, and Rules, 2020.

Following her recognition, she was issued a transgender certificate and identity card and updated her gender and name in Aadhaar, Voter ID, and PAN records.

The court, while citing various sections of the Transgender Act, 2019, upheld her right to identity and directed concerned authorities to update her academic and professional records accordingly.

Welcoming the verdict, noted transgender rights activist Santa Khurai said, “I believe this judgment is going to serve the entire transgender community who are still struggling and facing challenges in changing their names and gender in official documents. I really appreciate the fair and impartial hearing of the court.”

Dr. Beoncy remains the first transgender medical doctor from Northeast, and this judgment marks a significant milestone in advancing transgender rights in the region.