Northeast's 2nd sky cycling facility opened for public in Meghalaya

Tura, Nov 28: There is exciting news for adventure sports enthusiasts of the region. The first sky cycling facility in Meghalaya was opened at the popular Tree House Resort near the Burny Hills locality on Wednesday. The sky cycling set-up is said to be the second of its kind in the North East with the first one installed in Arunachal Pradesh.

The set-up offers an exhilarating experience to cycle on a high-tension, metal cable suspended above the ground, set to give adrenaline rushes and provide breath-taking views of the landscape below.

From the base station at one point, two metal tracks measuring about 80 metres in length are joined to a tower on the other side, which is about 50 feet in height from the ground. Both the rider and the cycle are securely harnessed to the cable which is above the cycling tract. Opening the facility, Nikman Ch Marak, Deputy Chief Executive Member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, commended the proprietors of the Tree House Resort for bringing in the new "adventurous and innovative idea". He expressed the hope that the initiative would help attract more tourists to Tura and its surrounding areas.

Earlier, the owner of Tree House Resort, JTK Marak, welcomed the guests. He stated that their venture was a hospitality establishment, and that they have plans to expand the facilities of fun and enjoyment for guests and tourists alike. "We want to add other activities like zip lining, rock climbing, and in- door sports playing arenas within the existing premises of the Tree House," he said. Marak stated that such set- ups would help keep the youths of the region engaged and keep them away from vices like alcoholism and sub- stance abuse.

The sky cycling facility was consecrated by Akim B Sangma, assistant pastor of the Garo Baptist Church, Tura. Among others who spoke on the occasion included Ronald Rikman Sangma, chairman of the Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee, FK Marak, Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations, Tura, and Abhijit Dutta, Regional Manager of the State Bank of India, Tura.

By-

Biplab Kr Dey