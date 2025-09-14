Northeast woman alleges misconduct by Delhi cop; police launch investigation

New Delhi, Sep 14: A Delhi police officer has been sent to the district lines after a woman from the Northeast accused him of misbehaving with her during a raid in south Delhi's Ashram area, officials said on Sunday.

The incident came to light after a social media post, alleging harassment by the accused, went viral, sparking outrage and demands for strict action against the policeman.

The post alleged that Virender, as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached to the Ashram police station, misbehaved with the woman during a search operation at a shop in Maharani Bagh.

Later, Delhi Police issued a statement that cited the matter is being probed while the accused ASI has been sent to the district lines.

According to the statement, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received around 9.30 am on Saturday about alleged sale and consumption of illicit liquor at a shop in the SLC area.

The call was marked to Virender, who along with a team reached the spot and seized 20 quarters and 20 bottles of illicit liquor from the shop, the statement informed.

Nearly two hours later, another PCR call was received in which a woman linked to the shop alleged inappropriate conduct by the ASI during the raid.

Police claimed the second call appeared to be an attempt to pressurise the officer into not taking legal action regarding the earlier seizure.

Soon, a group of people from the Northeast gathered outside the Ashram police station and demanded stern action against the policeman.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, senior officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) from Southeast and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Lajpat Nagar, reached the spot and pacified the crowd.

"The officers assured the protesters that the complaint would be probed in a fair and transparent manner, and no one would be shielded. Disciplinary action was taken promptly, and ASI Virender was sent to the district lines with immediate effect," the statement said.

"The public grievances cell of Southeast district is conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident. Action will follow based on the findings of the inquiry," it added.

In the statement, Delhi Police also appealed to people to avoid sharing unverified claims on social media, saying they were monitoring the online content related to the case.

