Northeast will become the gateway of ASEAN: PM Modi

Guwahati, May 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Northeast region of India will serve as a gateway for trade with ASEAN nations. Speaking at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit in New Delhi, he emphasised that the region's diversity is its greatest strength and a key driver of India's Act East policy.

“Northeast will bridge the gap between India and ASEAN. We are working on various infrastructure projects that will enhance connectivity with countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos,” said the Prime Minister.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to complete the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project, which will connect Kolkata Port to Myanmar’s Sittwe Port, and further to Mizoram.

“The project will connect from Kolkata Port to Myanmar’s Sittwe Seaport and via Mizoram it will connect with other north-eastern states. This will significantly reduce the distance between West Bengal and Mizoram, boosting trade and industry,” he added.

Modi mentioned that trade between India and ASEAN currently stands at $125 million and is projected to cross $200 million in the coming years.

Calling the Northeast the “powerhouse of energy” and “Ashta Lakshmi”, Modi highlighted the region’s potential in bio-economy, bamboo, tea production, petroleum, sports, eco-tourism, and organic farming.

“For us, East is not just a direction; it means Empower, Act, Strengthen, and Transform. The Northeast is experiencing unprecedented progress,” he said, urging investors to explore opportunities in sectors like wellness tourism under the Heal in India mission and even destination weddings.

Top business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Anil Agarwal, attended the summit alongside the chief ministers of all eight North-eastern states.

Modi noted the transformation of the region from one once associated with unrest to one of peace and development.

“Over 10,000 youths have shunned violence in the past decade,” he said, reaffirming his government’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and Naxalism.

The two-day summit aims to position the Northeast as a hub of opportunity, attracting both domestic and international investment. It features ministerial sessions, business-to-business and business-to-government meetings, start-up showcases, and policy exhibitions.