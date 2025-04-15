Northeast students' protest at JNU reignites debate on representation & equity

Guwahati, April 15: A silent protest by the North East Students’ Forum (NESF) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has reignited discussions around the balance between regional representation and inclusive campus policies, following the allotment of rooms in the newly inaugurated Barak Hostel.

At the heart of the controversy lies the NESF’s demand for fairer allotment of rooms to students from Northeast India, in line with earlier assurances and the hostel’s funding source—the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and North Eastern Council. Despite a capacity of 446 beds, only five northeastern students were allotted rooms in the initial phase, according to NESF.

The protest, though silent, raised loud questions: Should a hostel funded specifically for a region offer prioritised allotment? Or would that contradict JNU’s ethos of pan-Indian inclusivity?

Responding to the row, JNU clarified that while Barak Hostel is not region-specific, it has received instructions from DoNER to prioritise Northeastern students. The university reiterated that all students from the Northeast are already accommodated across existing hostels and that Barak Hostel follows the same allotment matrix as others.

The NESF, however, contends that this isn't about seeking reservation but ensuring equitable access and cultural safety in an institution where students from the region often feel underrepresented. “Barak Hostel should reflect its original purpose—as a supportive and culturally sensitive space for Northeast students,” said a student leader.

The issue has sparked wider debates across campus and social media, with some students opposing any kind of regional prioritisation, fearing it may lead to "ghettoisation" within the university.

As paperwork and further allotments proceed, the Barak Hostel issue stands as a symbolic test of how institutions can balance diversity, representation, and inclusivity in modern India.