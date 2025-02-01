Northeast sees second warmest January, avg temp 23.53 degree Celsius

Guwahati, Feb 1: The average maximum and minimum temperatures in East and Northeast India remained above normal this month as the region saw its second warmest January ever. The climate anomaly was starkest in East and Northeast India this month, compared to other regions of the country.

The average maximum temperature in the region this month was 23.53 degrees Celsius against the normal of 22.36 degrees, according to an analysis by IMD.

The average minimum temperature was 11.90 degrees, which is higher than the normal by 1.77 degrees. In fact, the month saw its second highest average minimum temperature after 1943 (12.10 degrees).

The average minimum and mean temperatures have been above normal in all these years since 2020.

The 'homogenous region' of East and Northeast India also recorded a rainfall deficit of 55 per cent. Assam-Meghalaya sub division recorded just 8.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 12.6-a deficit of 34 per cent. Lack of rains was another reason for the warmer temperatures.

February forecast is also not looking good for the region. Both maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal, while rains will be lesser.

By Rituraj Borthakur