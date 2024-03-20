Northeast region to witness rainfall till March 26: IMD

Guwahati, Mar 20: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecasted fairly widespread to scattered rainfall across the northeast region for a week till March 26, 2024.

According to IMD, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected to occur in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from March 20, 2024 till March 26, 2024.

While in Sikkim, scattered rainfall is expected to occur on March 20 and fairly widespread rainfall to occur from March 21 to March 24 and eventually it will turn to scattered rainfall again on March 25 and 26.



