Northeast positioned as a gateway to ASEAN, 80 countries explore investment options

Guwahati, April 17: As many as 80 countries have expressed their keen interest in partnering with Indian stakeholders to explore the possibilities offered by the northeastern states in the field of multiple sectors, including IT, healthcare, agriculture and allied, education and skill development, sports and entertainment, and tourism and hospitality.

This was conveyed during an Ambassadors' Meet organized by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) here on Tuesday evening. The meet was one of the pre-summit activities of the North East Investors Summit to be organised by the DONER Ministry on May 23 and 24.

Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and senior diplomatic representatives from over 80 countries participated in the event that aimed to showcase the immense potential of the Northeast and strengthen bilateral ties for sustainable development.

Addressing the gathering, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia highlighted the Central government's commitment to transforming the Northeast into a hub of connectivity, trade, and innovation. He said each of the eight NE states embodies unique strengths, resources and opportunities, making the region an invaluable asset in India's growth story.

"From its rich cultural diversity to its natural beauty and strategic location, the northeastern region holds immense potential to emerge as one of the country's leading economic powerhouses. Its proximity to Southeast Asia also positions the Northeast as a gateway to Southeast Asian countries, aligning with India's Act East Policy," Scindia said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, through a video message, highlighted that the northeastern region has been at the forefront of India's development policies. He also mentioned the importance of Kaladan multi-modal transit project and the Northeast's potential to be the gateway for Southeast Asian markets.

Making an appeal to the foreign representatives, DoNER secretary Chanchal Kumar said that his ministry is committed to work closely with diplomatic missions, international development agencies, and global investors to channel resources and expertise toward projects that will boost employment, infrastructure, and human capital in the Northeast.

"The region can be developed as a base for India's growing economic links not only with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) but also with neighbouring countries - Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal," said Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Periasamy Kumaran.