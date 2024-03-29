Northeast Petroleum Dealers' Association calls for 48-hour petrol-pump strike

Guwahati, Mar 29:The Northeast India Petroleum Dealers’ Association issued a notification on Thursday in which they declared a 48-hour petrol pump strike.

According to the notification issued, the association held a general meeting in its office at Uzanbazar, Guwahati, wherein it was unanimously decided that the association would resort to a 'Protest Closure of No Purchase No Sale' from 5:00 AM on 30/03/2024 to 5:00 AM on 01/04/2024.



The decision comes in reference to the non-enhancement and/or non-revision in the Dealers Commission since the year 2017 and other demands and violations of the rights of the dealer as reflected in the letter addressed to all Oil companies, though the expenses incurred in running the RO have escalated manifold, for which it has become extremely difficult for the dealers to continue the trade.





