Northeast marks I-Day with promises of growth, unity, and cultural pride

Guwahati, Aug 15: The 79th Independence Day celebrations across the Northeastern states were marked by ambitious development roadmaps, cultural pride, and calls for unity as chief ministers and governors outlined visions for growth and stability in their respective states.

In Itanagar, Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged citizens to “support our farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs” by choosing locally made products, saying each swadeshi purchase strengthens the Indian economy. Hoisting the tricolour at Indira Gandhi Park, he noted India’s rising global stature, calling the nation “the leading voice of the Global South.”

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s economic progress, Khandu said the Gross State Domestic Product had surged by 166% in the past decade, with per capita income more than doubling.

He announced the upcoming North East Aviation Summit in September and a push to make the state the “Orchid Capital of the World,” while leveraging hydropower to lead in carbon credit generation.

“We must strike a symphony between ancient wisdom and modern progress,” he said.

At the Nagaland Secretariat Plaza, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio called for unity and peace while reaffirming that resolving the Naga political issue remains his “top priority.”

He expressed hope for addressing the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation’s Frontier Nagaland Territory demand “in the spirit of brotherhood” and urged the Centre to review restrictions under the Free Movement Regime with Myanmar.

Rio highlighted digitisation of the Inner Line Permit system, Nagaland’s emergence as the Northeast’s top coffee producer, and tourism growth driven by the Hornbill Festival.

“We are committed to making Nagaland self-reliant while preserving our cultural harmony,” he said.

In Shillong, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma unveiled a roadmap for a $16-billion economy by 2032 and $100 billion by 2047, aiming to place Meghalaya among India’s top 10 states in per capita income and Sustainable Development Goals.

He detailed infrastructure expansion, tourism projects like the Umiam Lake redevelopment, and improved health indicators, with maternal deaths down 51% in five years.

“Together we can place Meghalaya among India’s top 10 states by 2032,” Sangma said, adding that agriculture exports and tech park projects would generate thousands of jobs.

In Imphal, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla emphasised the state’s efforts to restore normalcy amid ethnic violence.

He outlined plans for the safe return of internally displaced persons and highlighted initiatives like the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ and the launch of 11 IT Centres in affected districts.

“This is a decisive moment in our journey — the best way to honour sacrifices is to build a future defined by stability, opportunity, and dignity for all,” Bhalla said. Security remained tight, with large deployments of forces ensuring a peaceful celebration.

In Agartala, Chief Minister Manik Saha said the state’s mantra was ‘Atmanirbhar Tripura,’ aligned with the national ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission. He announced that Tripura had secured the second-highest GSDP growth among the northeastern states at 12.46% in 2023–24.

Highlighting women’s empowerment, Saha noted that over 1 lakh SHG members had become “Lakhpati Didis.” On education, he said Tripura’s literacy rate had climbed to 95.6%, making it India’s third-most literate state.

“We are proud to be a fully literate state — a testament to our people’s determination,” he said.

In Aizawl, Chief Minister Lalduhoma appealed for continued support to safeguard unity and integrity.

He announced the creation of a ‘Mizo Diaspora Cell’ and recruitment drives for the BSF, British Army, and a new ‘Mizo Territorial Army.’ Lalduhoma stressed anti-drug efforts, agricultural support for Mizo Chilli and Turmeric farmers, and a rubber plantation expansion. On sports, he said Rs 2.5 crore had been invested under the “Empowering Mizoram Sports” programme.

“We will not be mute spectators — we will keep pressing for what our people need,” he asserted.

Across the region, the day was marked not just by ceremonial flag hoisting and parades but also by leaders setting ambitious goals for economic growth, social harmony, and cultural preservation, blending the spirit of freedom with visions for the future.

