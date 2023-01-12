Northeast India: The Potential Sustainability Hub

As per the United Nations, sustainable development means ‘development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs’.For sustainable development to be achieved, it is crucial to harmonise three core elements: economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental protection. These elements are interconnected, and all are crucial for the well-being of individuals and societies.

The Sustainable Development Goals focus on several targets, but the important goals remain no poverty, good health, and well-being, zero hunger, gender equality, good education, clean water and sanitation, decent work and economic growth and reduced inequality.

The North-Eastern region of India is well-known for its plentifulness of natural resources, cultural diversity, flora, and fauna.This part of the nation enjoys a close connection with the environment and understands nature better than the rest of the country.

Nature preservation is something that is deeply ingrained in the people of the Northeast. No wonder village of Mawlynnong in Meghalaya is recognised as Asia’s cleanest village. Sikkim has been declared the first organic state in India and now there are plans to make the entire region an organic hub for India with the development of the Agri-horticulture ecosystem in the North East. NER has two UNESCO heritage sites -Manas National Park and Kaziranga National Park. Majuli is the biggest inhabited riverine island in the world over river Brahmaputra and Deepor Beel Ramsar site, and the largest freshwater lakes in Assam and living root bridge in Meghalaya.

NITI Aayog started releasing its yearly comprehensive SDG index report from the year 2018. The overall SDG index score for the country was 66 in SDG Index 2021. Talking about the northeast, two states have index scores of 68 and 71, which is better than the average of the country.

But whatever these figures suggest, looking at the abundance of natural resources, flora, and fauna, it can be safely said that the northeast region has all the potential to be the hub of sustainable development.

Reports show that in the past two decades, the northeast has displayed an annual growth rate of more than 8 per cent. A sharp rise in the service industry has contributed to this growth. But then in the past years, due to unpredictable weather and heavy monsoon, agriculture has suffered to the great extent. It’s rather sad that the region’s immense potential for agro-export of crops and fruits is not fully utilised. The region grows 14 varieties of bananas and 17 types of citrus fruits, but sadly a huge amount of the local produce goes waste. So, this is something that needs to be tackled. The rest of the nation deserves to enjoy the treats from the northeast. The locals here prefer small and light industries because they are highly protective of their environment and ecosystem. So, preserving and exporting seasonal produce might be a good idea.

The beauty of the northeast lies in the fact that all eight states are different from each other and distinct in their ways. It will not be right to believe what worked in one state might automatically work in others.So, policymakers and entrepreneurs need to keep this diversity in mind. There’s also something unique about Arunachal Pradesh. The entire state speaks Hindi while the other northeastern states have their languages. This is the reason why tourism thrives and many businesses from other parts of the country plan to expand here.

The global pandemic in these three years has slowed down trade across the world. So, the northeast is also affected. There is a need to revive trade and business at a rapid speed. Hence more and more workshops and events are needed in the region to talk about sustainable development to the masses, especially to the women who are the most affected. There is already an all-women market in Imphal, Manipur, the world-famous Ima Keithel market.

With India’s G-20 presidency, the world is looking at us with a breath that is bated. We are the shining beacon of hope. And the northeast is the jewel that needs to be polished even more. It must be seen as a hub of sustainable development with its close proximity to nature and international borders.