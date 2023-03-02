Northeast India opens up to hold various meetings of Business 20

Guwahati, Mar 2: India’s ongoing G20 presidency has opened several new roads for business in the northeastern states of the country. For India, the G20 is more than just a diplomatic event, it’s a very crucial responsibility for the country. Considering the challenges, the world is experiencing from geo-political crises to disruption in food and supply chains, G20 India is engaging in several discussions to address these issues, explained an article in Invest India by Yash Deepaksinh Rawat.

Nevertheless, it’s a fantastic opportunity to highlight India’s treasure of rich cultural legacy, and the northeast is still another uncharted territory. Amid all the noise surrounding India assuming charge of the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, and its subsequent meets across states, it is easy to side-line a meeting of similar calibre that is being held in the northeast.

To explore partnership among business communities from G20 member countries towards developing a common agenda for development of critical sectors of the economy as a growth driver, the B20 programmes are organised across four states in Northeast India.

The first B-20 conferences part of India's G20 presidency started in Imphal. The second one will be held in Aizawl in Mizoram from March 1 to 3, the next one will be in Sikkim's capital Gangtok from March 15 to 17, while the fourth conference will be in Kohima in Nagaland from April 4 to 6. in addition to the B20 events being organized in Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim, other events such as Youth 20, Science 20, and Space 20 are being organized in the remaining states of the northeast, the B20 article listed out.

The Business 20 or B20 is a group that represents the private sector within the Group of 20 (G20) Forum. This organization was created to provide a platform for the business community to engage with the G20 and to offer recommendations on policies that can support global economic growth and development. These B20 programmes will showcase the potential that the Northeast region offers for global and local investors, as well as highlight opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in industry sectors where the northeastern states have core strengths.

The three-day conference in Imphal will focus on exploring opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in the fields of information and communications technology (ICT), medical tourism, healthcare, and handlooms. The event will witness the convergence of a host of overseas delegates from 23 nations, including Australia, Argentina, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Chad, Canada, China, France, Greece, Iceland, Japan, Nepal, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uganda, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Notable attendees will include 26 overseas business delegates and 24 diplomats, including Ambassadors from these countries and India.

In addition to the G20 nations, Bangladesh, Nepal, and some African countries have also been invited to attend. The government has made elaborate arrangements for the three-day event, which will showcase the potential opportunities for investment and collaboration in various sectors, including health and family welfare, skill development, sports, urban development, textiles, finance and taxation, tourism, industries and commerce, information technology, agriculture, and fisheries.

As part of the program, the state government will also facilitate Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Government (B2G) meetings. Visiting overseas business delegates will have the opportunity to interact with the local industry during the B2B meetings and with the government during the B2G sessions to explore potential investment, collaboration, and tie-ups. Taking advantage of the presence of a large contingent of international delegates, the Government of Manipur is making elaborate arrangements not only to showcase investment and partnership opportunities in the state but also to provide a unique experience for visiting delegates with an exposure to Manipur's state's culture, cuisine, art, festivities, and scenic beauty, the Invest India article wrote.

The northeastern states of India, including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, Assam, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, have made significant progress in developing infrastructure. Rail and air routes have connected these states with New Delhi, reducing the distance between the Northeast and other parts of the country. Insurgency groups' economic blockades are a thing of the past, and peace prevails in Manipur and Assam. The region is also home to stunning tourist attractions, such as tea estates, hills, and pristine rivers, and has the potential to compete with the world's best. As India gains attention on the global stage, it is time to open up the northeastern states to the world