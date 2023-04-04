Northeast India car rally flagged off from Kangla Fort in Manipur

Imphal, April 4: To promote national unity, camaraderie and national integration among people of different states, religions and cultures, Manipur Chapter of the Purvottar Bharat Parikrama North East Car Rally was flagged off from the Western Gate of historic Kangla fort in Imphal on Tuesday.

The Car Rally organised by the Eastern Command as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of Independence, was flagged off by GOC in C Eastern Command Lt Gen RP Kalita on March 22 on the eve of Saheed Diwas 2023 from Kolkata.

Attending the flag ceremony here, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh told the media persons on the sideline of the day's brief function, that the idea of the rally is to bring coordination, love, understanding and unity among the States of the North eastern region.

Highlighting efforts under the Prime Minister towards achieving a united India under the Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat mission, he said students from different parts of the country are visiting the State and at the same time students from the State are visiting other parts of the country to connect the youths across the country and bring them closer to one another.

He also lauded the Indian Army for organising the car rally for the North Eastern States and said this will help in bringing a United India and United North East.

As part of the ceremony, the Chief Minister also presented school bags made from recycled Army Uniforms and books to the students of Eroishemba Upper Primary School.

According to officials participating in the car rally, they will drive through all the eight States of the North East, with the theme being connecting the eight States and paying homage to the freedom fighters of the region.

The car rally has one SUV representing one State each, wherein the rally is traversing through and two SUVs representing the Indian Army. Param Vir Chakra awardee, Honourary Captain (Sub Maj) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) is also participating in the rally.