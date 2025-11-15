Northeast given 'top priority' in development, says finance minister Sitharaman

Kohima, Nov 15: Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the Northeast has been given "top priority" by the Central government in terms of infrastructure, investments, skill development and digital expansion.

She made the remarks while interacting with students and young professionals at the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Kohima, where participants raised questions on the Act East Pol-icy, emerging technologies, women's financial empowerment and digital inclusion.

"Northeast has been kept at the centre of policy when you're looking at development, skills, investments," she said in response to a query by Rishabh Sethi on leveraging the Act East Policy for innovation and trade.

The region, she noted, is now supported by stronger connectivity, improved digital infrastructure and widening market access.

After decades of lagging infrastructure, the Northeast is witnessing rapid upgrades in highways, airports, digital networks and logistics.

"Capacities have been ramped up... and digital capabilities are catching up very fast," she said, adding that the region's location makes it a key partner in India's engagement with Southeast Asia.

