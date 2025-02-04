Northeast gets Rs10,440 Cr for rail infrastructure, 92 stations to be revamped

Guwahati, Feb 4: The Indian Railways has announced a significant allocation of ₹10,440 crore for the development of railway infrastructure in the Northeast. This funding is part of the ₹2.65 lakh crore provision in the Union Budget for 2025-26.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while addressing the press on Monday, highlighted that this investment is over five times the average annual allocation of ₹2,122 crore during the 2009-2014 period.

Vaishnaw highlighted that the enhanced budget will support multiple infrastructure projects, including the construction of new railway lines, track renewals, traffic facilities, road safety works, bridge development, and improvements in customer amenities.

Discussing the progress in Northeast railway development, Vaishnaw pointed out that 1,824 km of new railway tracks have been laid since 2014, surpassing the total rail network of Sri Lanka.

Furthermore, 478 new flyovers and underpasses have been built across the northeastern states to improve connectivity. The implementation of Kavach safety systems on 1,189 route km is also underway, ensuring enhanced safety measures for train operations.

General Managers of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and Arun Kumar Choudhary, provided updates on several key projects. Under the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme, 92 railway stations in the region will be revamped to offer modern facilities and better services to passengers.

The officials also confirmed that the electrification of all railway tracks under NFR jurisdiction is expected to be completed by December 2025. Additionally, the much-anticipated Bhairabi-Sairang railway project in Mizoram is set for completion by July 2025.

The ministry stated that this unprecedented increase will significantly boost railway connectivity and safety in the region.

The Railway Minister also outlined the broader expansion plans for the Indian Railways. A total of 200 new Vande Bharat trains, 100 Amrit Bharat trains, and 50 Namo Bharat rapid rail services will be introduced to cater to lower and middle-class citizens.

Additionally, the ministry plans to construct 1,000 new flyovers and underpasses across the country to enhance safety and efficiency.