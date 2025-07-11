Northeast Frontier Railway deploys watchmen, emergency teams for monsoon safety

Guwahati, July 11: Maligaon-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said that it has implemented a series of strategic preparedness measures to ensure safe and uninterrupted train operations during the ongoing monsoon season.

“Given the region’s susceptibility to heavy rainfall, landslides, and flooding, stationary watchmen have been strategically deployed at vulnerable locations to continuously monitor track conditions and raise immediate alerts if any danger is detected. Washout-prone and flood-sensitive areas have been reinforced through embankment strengthening, improved drainage systems, and clearing of natural water flow channels. In addition, water level measuring gauges have been installed at critical points, particularly in hill sections, to monitor rising water levels in real time,” NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

NFR has stationed relief materials such as boulders, sandbags, and wire mesh at key locations to enable swift response during emergencies.

“‘Emergency on Wheels’ trains are fully equipped and kept ready with technical staff and essential tools to respond promptly to any situation. Rapid Response Teams have also been constituted across all divisions to address incidents such as landslides, track washouts, and water-logging with minimal delay. These teams are trained to restore normal operations quickly, minimizing disruption to passenger and freight services,” Sharma said.

He added, “A total of 197 wagons loaded with boulders and quarry/dust/shingle have been positioned in the Lumding Division alone, with 144 wagons of boulders and 53 wagons of quarry/dust/shingle at strategic locations such as Jagiroad, Khatkhati, Shokhuvi, Maibong, and Badarpur. Other divisions like Tinsukia (52 wagons), Rangiya (36 wagons), Alipurduar (20 wagons), and Katihar (40 wagons) have also been supplied as per the monsoon preparedness scale. In addition, various capacities of winch crabs, jacks, tirfors, and tripods are available across all divisions, thus ensuring readiness for rescue or recovery operations.”

By

Staff Reporter