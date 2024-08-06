Northeast fortifies international border amidst Bangladesh turmoil

Guwahati, Aug 6: In the wake of the shocking resignation and unceremonious departure of Bangladesh's Prime Minister on Monday, the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura have bolstered security measures along the India-Bangladesh international border.

These states, which share extensive borders with Bangladesh, swiftly increased surveillance and border security in response to reports of people illegally crossing into India.

Meghalaya, sharing a 443-kilometer border with Bangladesh, was among the first to act, imposing a night curfew along the international border on Monday night.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong announced that the decision followed a high-level meeting with relevant authorities, describing it as a proactive measure to safeguard the interests of both the state and the country.

Tynsong also revealed that the Centre had deployed nine battalions of the BSF (Border Security Force) along the international border to enhance security.

“The Home Ministry has assured us of additional forces if necessary. We have directed the DIG to communicate any needs to the state government, and we are prepared to provide full support,” Tynsong stated.

In Tripura, which shares an 856-kilometer border with Bangladesh, BSF activity has notably increased as part of precautionary measures.

Following the turmoil on Monday, the state has heightened its vigilance and deployed additional forces along the Tripura-Bangladesh border.

Notably, on August 4, 12 Bangladeshi nationals, including nine males and three females, were detained in Agartala for illegally entering India through various border areas.

Assam, which shares a 262-kilometer border with Bangladesh, has similarly ramped up security along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Dhubri district.

The heightened vigilance, termed "Operation Alert", involves BSF personnel patrolling the border, particularly in the districts of Dhubri, Karimganj, Cachar, and South Salmara-Mankachar.

In Mizoram, state police personnel stationed along the 318-kilometer border with Bangladesh have been instructed to conduct round-the-clock patrols to prevent illegal crossings.

Earlier, the BSF issued a “high alert” along the entire 4,096-kilometer India-Bangladesh border on Monday morning, following the escalating unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh.

This comprehensive security tightening aims to prevent any potential spillover effects from the political instability in Bangladesh and ensure the safety and security of the northeastern states.