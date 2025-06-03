Northeast floods turn critical, 36 dead, over 5.5L affected

Guwahati, June 3: The flood situation in the Northeastern states of India worsened on Monday, with the death toll rising to 36 and more than 5.5 lakh people affected across the region due to continuous rain and landslides.

Assam remains the worst-hit, reporting 11 deaths and over 5.35 lakh affected across 22 districts. Fifteen rivers are flowing above danger levels, severely impacting transportation services. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Lakhimpur and assured full assistance to affected people.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 10 deaths, while Sikkim confirmed three army personnel killed and six missing after a landslide hit a military camp in Chhaten. Over 1,600 stranded tourists in north Sikkim have been evacuated, though over 100 remain stranded. Key bridges and roads have been damaged across Mangan district.

In Manipur, more than 19,800 people have been affected, with at least 3,365 homes damaged and 31 relief camps set up. Mizoram, grappling with landslides, has reported five deaths, including three Myanmarese refugees. Schools have remained shut due to continued rainfall.

Tripura, where over 10,000 people are in relief camps, saw some improvement as water levels began receding. Meanwhile, Meghalaya reported six deaths, and in total, the monsoon’s impact has devastated communities across all northeastern states.

Governments have initiated relief and rescue operations under challenging conditions, with appeals for citizens to stay alert, especially in vulnerable and landslide-prone areas.

- PTI