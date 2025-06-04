Northeast flood toll rises to 44; Assam, Arunachal, Mizoram among worst hit

Guwahati, June 4: The overall flood situation in the Northeast remained grim on Wednesday, with the death toll across seven states climbing to 44.

According to officials from the affected states, Assam reported the highest number of casualties at 17, followed by Arunachal Pradesh (12), Meghalaya (6), Mizoram (5), Tripura (2), and one each in Nagaland and Manipur.

Disaster management authorities from the seven northeastern states — excluding Sikkim — said the deaths occurred due to drowning, landslides, waterlogging, and other rain-related incidents.

In Assam, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that over 6.5 lakh people across 21 districts have been affected by the ongoing floods and heavy rainfall.

In Arunachal Pradesh, more than 1,000 people have been affected by floods in 156 villages spread across 23 of the state’s 26 districts.

A senior official from the state’s disaster management department said Lower Subansiri district suffered the most damage, with around 170 houses destroyed.

The district also reported significant infrastructure losses, including damage to over 50 roads, 16 power lines, 25 water supply lines, and two schools.

In Mizoram, five people have died in the past 10 days due to landslides, house collapses, and other calamities triggered by incessant rain.

An official from the state’s Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department said three Myanmar refugees died in Champhai district, while one fatality each was reported in Aizawl and Serchhip districts due to house and wall collapses caused by landslides and flash floods.

Over the same period, Mizoram reported 552 landslides across several districts. As many as 152 houses have either collapsed or sustained serious damage.

Of the state’s 11 districts, Champhai — located on the eastern border with Myanmar — is the worst affected, having recorded 209 landslides and damage to 10 houses so far.

However, the overall flood situation has reportedly improved in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the Chief Ministers of Assam and Sikkim, as well as Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, to take stock of the flood situation.

He assured all possible assistance from the Centre for relief, rehabilitation, and flood management efforts across the region.