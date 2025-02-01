Northeast CMs laud Modi 3.0 budget: Boost for infrastructure, AI & regional growth

Guwahati, Feb 1: Chief Ministers of Northeast have praised the first full-year budget of Modi 3.0, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighting key provisions that cater to the region’s development.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking at an event in Morigaon on Saturday, hailed the approval of a 12.7 lakh MT urea plant in Namrup, a long-pending demand of the people of Assam.

“This will not only help in achieving self-sufficiency in fertiliser availability but also optimise the utilisation of our natural gas resources,” Sarma said.

He also applauded the revised income tax slab, which exempts annual incomes up to ₹12 lakh from taxation. “Earlier, those earning ₹7 lakh had to pay income tax. This relief will benefit middle-class families significantly,” he added.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma welcomed the modified UDAN scheme, which aims to enhance regional air connectivity. Under this initiative, helipads and smaller airports will be developed, specifically targeting hilly and remote districts, improving accessibility in the Northeast.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio appreciated the budget’s focus on inclusive growth, highlighting the government's commitment to farmers, rural prosperity, regional connectivity, and women entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh praised the budget’s emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI), particularly the announcement of three Centres of Excellence in AI for agriculture, health, and sustainable cities.

“The introduction of these Centres of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence is a major step towards achieving the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Singh wrote on social media.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay expressed his gratitude, appreciating the government’s commitment to Vikshit Bharat and GYAN (Garib, Youth, Nari, and Annadata), which focuses on empowering marginalised communities, fostering youth development, and generating employment opportunities.

“The central government’s initiatives, under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM, aim to boost economic growth, improve social welfare, and enhance infrastructure, fostering a people-centric and inclusive future while advancing ‘Make in India’,” Golay said.

With strong endorsements from Northeast leaders, the Modi 3.0 budget has been widely seen as a step towards economic growth, regional connectivity, and technological advancement in the region.