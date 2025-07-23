Northeast can lead India’s textile industry: Mizoram CM at DoNER meet

Aizawl, July 23: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday underscored the immense potential of the North Eastern region in the handloom sector, pointing out that nearly 60 per cent of the country’s handloom workers hail from the region. He noted that this strong foundation makes the North East a natural leader in India’s textile industry.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while participating in a virtual meeting of the High Level Task Force on Handloom and Handicraft, a panel formed by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). The meeting, chaired by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, brought together policy-makers to chalk out strategies for revitalising the traditional textile sector.

Highlighting the cultural depth and economic potential of the region’s handloom traditions, Lalduhoma called for a structured and result-driven approach to tap into the sector’s strength. “We must turn our traditional skills into engines of economic growth,” he said.

He suggested a comprehensive road map to elevate the handloom industry, outlining several key proposals – establishment of common facility centres (CFCs) to support artisans; Regular and structured training programmes, enhanced inter-State cooperation for knowledge sharing and networking, standardisation of product quality, branding and marketing, and promotion of design innovation and modern skill development.

Lalduhoma asserted that with proper coordination and investment, the North Eastern States could evolve into a globally acknowledged textile hub. “The potential is immense, but we need policy direction and targeted action,” he added.

The virtual meeting was attended by Union Minister for DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh, and chief ministers and ministers from other North Eastern and handloom-rich States.

The High Level Task Force, comprising representatives from all eight North Eastern States, has been entrusted with the task of drafting a concrete action plan within three months. The plan will focus on a cluster-based approach tailored to each State’s unique strengths and capacities in handloom and handicraft production.

Lalduhoma was joined in the virtual session by Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, Secretary to the Chief Minister Vanlaldina Fanai, Commerce and Industries Secretary Lalzirmawia Chhangte, and officials from the Planning Department.





