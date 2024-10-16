North Tripura's communal tensions subside, security measures ramped up

Agartala, Oct 16: The situation in North Tripura is limping back to normalcy following a communal clash in Pekucherra on Tuesday, according to new district Police Superintendent Avinash Rai. Rai, who until yesterday was the SP of Dhalai.

Rai added that security forces are conducting marches to instil confidence among the locals, with the Inspector General (IG) of Police stationed in the region to oversee security arrangements.

“What exactly happened on the day of the incident is being investigated thoroughly. We are doing our best to restore peace. No crowd mobilisation or congregations have been reported since Wednesday morning. The IG is stationed here, overseeing all security arrangements. We are closely monitoring all developments,” Rai told The Assam Tribune.

The unrest reportedly began after a group of miscreants allegedly attacked a Shiva temple, igniting resentment among the Hindu community. This incident quickly spread on social media, fuelling outrage and attempts to target local mosques.

In response to the escalating tensions, a significant number of Tripura State Rifles troopers and police were deployed to the area, and Superintendent of Police for North Tripura district, Bhanupada Chakraborty, arrived on the scene to assess the situation.

Later, in light of the escalating situation, Chakraborty was removed from his position and reassigned to Police Headquarters.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were imposed to prevent further flare-ups. Additionally, the state government suspended internet services across the entire North Tripura district for 72 hours.

A senior official said, “The suspension aims to check the spread of misinformation. We are thoroughly investigating the incident while working to restore peace.”

Mobile internet services have also been suspended in the adjoining Unakoti district, where thousands of individuals from minority Muslim families held a protest rally under the Sankhalaghu Suraksha Samiti banner at the Irani Police Station area.

Protestors condemned the attacks on Muslim places of worship and called for the arrest of the perpetrators involved in the attacks at Panisagar.

Superintendent of Police for Unakoti District, Kanta Jangir, confirmed, "The situation is peaceful. One mass gathering was organised, and after the incident, people returned to their homes without any untoward incidents."

The rally commenced from the Babur Bazar area in the northern part of Kailashahar and concluded at the Irani Police Station.

Following the violent clashes between the two communities in Kadamtala, hate campaigns on social media have exacerbated tensions in the state. In response, Tripura Police have formed a special team to identify and remove posts promoting communal hatred.