North Sikkim's tourism hit hard by lingering road woes

Sikkim, May 3: Following last October's Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), North Sikkim continues to grapple with deplorable road conditions, significantly impacting the region's tourism industry. The recent collapse of Toong Bridge has worsened the situation, leading to traffic congestion along the only alternative route to Chungthang via Shipgyer and Dzongu due to narrow roads.

With the situation showing no signs of improvement, local authorities, particularly Pipon from Lachung Dzumsa, are urging concerned officials to prioritise immediate road restoration efforts to ensure the convenience of visiting tourists. Despite seven months passing since the GLOF disaster, essential highway repairs and the construction of alternative routes remain incomplete, primarily due to delays in compensating landowners affected by road construction.



The ongoing traffic congestion not only hampers tourist travel to Lachen and Lachung but also poses risks to drivers navigating challenging terrain. Highlighting the road's significance for national security, Pipon, representing the Dzumsa, has called upon authorities such as the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF), state administration, and land revenue department to swiftly address the issue.



With the monsoon season looming, urgent road restoration measures are imperative, criticising BRO's perceived negligence in the matter. Pipon emphasises the need for immediate action to ensure year-round accessibility to North Sikkim.

