North Garo Hills hosts 17th Song Krittan, blending faith, music & dance

Dainadubi, Jan 3: A sea of humanity converged on the playground of the Bangsi Apal Government School near Dainadubi village in North Garo Hills district on Friday to mark the end of the holiday season through song and dance in an annual ritual locally called ‘Song Krittan’.

The Song Krittan programme is organised on January 2 every year by the 2nd Jan Song Kristan Committee which oversees the management of the event, open to all.

This year’s event was its 17th edition.

‘Song Krittan’ derives its name from kirtan, which is widely practised in other States. Early Garos – most of whom were Songsareks (nature worshippers) – adopted the tradition and added their own touch to it, creating what is now known as Song Krittan.

Garo groups sing and dance, using various instruments to praise the Almighty during Song Krittan. Although this tradition began with the Songsareks, it has continued even after most Garos converted into Christianity.

The event continued till evening as people sang and danced to the accompaniment of drums and cymbals.

Organisers of the programme reiterated their commitment to keeping the tradition of Song Krittan alive for years to come.

They have been endeavouring to keep the tradition in a robust state since 2005 with a break in between due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, stalls sold out their goods within hours and parking spaces were full during the event on Friday. The revellers played drums, cymbals and flutes, and sang traditional songs.

“Earlier, Song Krittan began from December 3 of the old year and continued till January 1 of the New Year. The programme will herald the end of the holiday season for us as we once again ready ourselves for another year of work,” said a resident of Nishangram.

People of the State, including all districts of the Garo Hills as well as parts of Khasi Hills, were part of the gathering. Some residents of Assam also joined in the celebrations.

“Our aim is to help revive old traditions among us in an authentic manner. We have been promoting the same through this programme,” president of the organising committee, Jaffrey Momin, stated.

However, despite the overwhelming public support to the event, the organisers expressed disappointment over the lack of support from the State or district administration. All funds were collected through donations and rent from stalls.

By Biplab Kr Dey