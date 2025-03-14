North East to become India's next saffron hub: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Shillong, Mar 14: Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Thursday said after Jammu and Kashmir, the North East has the potential to emerge as India's next saffron hub.

Laying the foundation stone of the permanent campus for the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) at Mawdiangdiang here, Singh said NECTAR's initiative is commendable for launching 'Mission Saffron' in 2021 for the introduction of saffron cultivation in the North East.

"Last year, we secured the GI tag for Jammu and Kashmir saffron. Now, the Northeast has the potential to emerge as India's next saffron hub," he said.

Further, Singh lauded NECTAR's role in drone technology and its efforts in flood vulnerability assessments, using GIS and remote sensing technologies to mitigate risks in Morigaon, Dhubri, and Majuli districts.

"From bamboo to beekeeping, NECTAR is diversifying its impact across sectors," the Union minister said, adding, "NECTAR has grown from infancy under the patronage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

NECTAR was established in 2014, the first year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, and has steadily expanded its reach across all eight northeastern states, he added.

Singh encouraged NECTAR to carve a distinct identity, urging the institute to focus on specific sectors and maximise its human, academic, and natural resources. He also advised it to be a driving force for "Atmanirbhar North East" and Viksit Bharat, aligning with the PM's vision for the region's equitable growth.





By

Staff Correspondent



