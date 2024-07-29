North East is facing effects of climate change: IMD chief

Guwahati, July 29: Climate change has become a serious issue not only for India but also for the entire world and the next generations will suffer for the carelessness of the present generation, Director General of Meteorology of Indian Meteorological Department, Dr Mrutyiunjay Mohapatra said.

In an interview with The Assam Tribune, Mohapatra, who is also the vice chairman of the World Meteorological Organisation, also admitted that the North East region is also witnessing the effects of climate change and the temperature is increasing with every passing year.

Following are the excerpts of the interview:

The Assam Tribune: What kind of climate change impacts have you noticed over the North East region, particularly Assam?

Mohapatra: Along with the rest of the country, the North East is also facing the effects of climate change. The surface temperature is increasing and the rainfall is decreasing. The days under dry fall are increasing and the days of extreme weather conditions are increasing. Earlier, the region used to get light drizzles, while kept the temperature down. But now the days under light drizzle have decreased and heavy rainfall days are increasing. The heavy rainfall, on the other hand, is causing floods.

AT: This year Assam has experienced extremely hot days. What is the reason?

Mohapatra: This is a common phenomenon. Whenever the country has a good monsoon, the North East and Kashmir face less rainfall. This year India is having a good monsoon.

AT: Are you taking steps to improve weather forecasting?

Mohapatra: Yes, we are taking a number of steps to improve forecasting. Now we can forecast river floods seven days in advance so that the authorities concerned can take adequate precautions.

AT: What will be your suggestions to deal with climate change?

Mohapatra: The mandate of the Meteorology Department is to make studies and forecasts. There are other departments and Ministries including the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to deal with the issue.

AT: But as an expert in the field, you can always give your individual opinion.

Mohapatra: Schemes have to be taken up at the micro level, national level and global level to deal with the issue. The advanced countries are facing the problem more than us. Apart from Government schemes, each individual has to play a role. We have to reduce our carbon footprint. For example, if one car is sufficient for a family, we tend to use several that too with air conditioners, which increases carbon footprint. We all know the importance of trees but we are felling trees. We all know how dangerous the use of plastic is but we are using it. The future generations will suffer for our actions.

AT: Can electric trains and cars bring little change to the situation?

Mohapatra: Yes. To some extent. The government is making some policy decisions in this regard. Prime Minister has also taken a keen interest in the issue. But people must understand their role.

AT: Though we are introducing electric cars and trains, we are using coal to generate power in the thermal power stations in the country. That is adding to an increase in surface temperature. What is your opinion?

Mohapatra: Yes, you are right. We have to go more for renewable sources of energy like solar power, wind power, etc.

AT: Will including chapters on climate change in the school curriculum help?

Mohapatra: It has already been introduced. But the operational parts are missing. The students should be taught how to prevent climate change and what are their responsibilities.

AT: You have also taken over as the vice chairman of the World Meteorological Organisation. What is the role of the Organisation?

Mohapatra: It is a scientific body of 193 countries and we study the weather change patterns all over the world. How- ever, we can only study and publish reports and it is up to the Governments of the countries to take measures accordingly based on our reports.

-By Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury