North East grieves Zubeen Garg: Leaders and litterateurs pay heartfelt tribute

Itanagar, Sept 20: The sudden demise of celebrated singer, composer and actor Zubeen Garg has sent shockwaves across the North East, with the political leadership and literary fraternity of Arunachal Pradesh mourning the loss of the region’s most loved cultural icon.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in his condolence message, said Zubeen Garg was “more than a singer – a cultural torchbearer whose melodies united people, lifted spirits, and gave voice to a shared identity.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also expressed deep grief, calling the incident “extremely shocking and saddening”. He added: “His voice and legacy will forever remain in our hearts. At this hour of grief, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) president Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi described Zubeen as a “heartthrob” whose popularity transcended generations. “After Dr Bhupen Hazarika, he became the true icon of Assamese music. In his untimely demise, we have lost one of the most gifted singers, musicians, lyricists and filmmakers of our times,” he remarked.

On behalf of the APLS, Thongchi extended condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed sorrow over the demise of music legend Zubeen Garg in Singapore today.

Sangma, a music aficionado himself, wrote on X: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Zubeen Garg, a musical icon of the North East and the pride of Assam.”

He added: “His voice gave life to countless Assamese songs and bridged cultures through his art. He will remain a legend whose melodies will echo for generations. Extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. May he rest in peace.”

Notably, the late singer was born at Tura, the district headquarters of West Garo Hills district.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along and popular singer Alobo Naga have expressed grief over the passing of singing icon Zubeen Garg.

“#ZubeenGarg will always be an emotion, a voice that never fades,” Along wrote on his X handle.

“Heartbroken to hear about the passing of @zubeen.garg , an icon who inspired millions, including me personally,” Alobo wrote on his X handle, sharing a photo with Zubeen.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has condoled the sudden demise of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg on Friday.

“Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr Zubeen Garg, Assam’s musical heartbeat and a true cultural icon whose voice echoed the soul of the people of Northeast,” Biren Singh wrote on X. “My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and the entire Assamese community. May his soul rest in peace.”









Correspondents/ Staff Correspondent