Normal life resumes in Manipur state capital

IMPHAL, Sept 24: Normal life resumed in Imphal today as the state authorities relaxed curfew in the two Imphal districts wherein the state capital is located for the first time since the re-imposition curfew for two days from Friday last as the law and order situation improved.

The curfew which prohibits movement of any person outside their respective residences, is hereby relaxed from 5am to 9pm on September 24,2023 to facilitate general public to purchase the essential items including medicines and food items, according to separate orders issued by the district authorities of Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

With the relaxation of the curfew for 16 hours in both the districts, residents in Imphal as well as those living in other remaining districts came out to buy essential items.

Before the curfew was reimposed in Imphal on Friday in view of the law and order situation of the state, womenfolk bodies and local organisations have even called a 48 hour bandh in the state from September 18 midnight demanding the unconditional release of five village defence volunteers by police on September 16. However, the five volunteers were later granted bail by a special court in Imphal on certain conditions.

On the other hand, with the restoration of the mobile internet service which was suspended across the state since May 3,2023, from Saturday afternoon, almost all the mobile phone App based business services in the state also started to re-activate their usual services including the food deliveries etc.