Normal life disrupted as COCOMI general strike enters 2nd day in Imphal

Imphal, May 23: Normal life across the five districts of Imphal Valley remains severely disrupted as the 48-hour statewide general strike called by the Meitei organisation, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), entered its second consecutive day on Thursday. The strike was launched in protest against the controversial removal of the state’s name from a government bus by central forces, an incident referred to by protesters as the "Gwaltabi incident."

Throughout the day, business establishments, educational institutions, government and private offices remained shut, and public transportation was entirely off the roads, bringing routine activities to a standstill. Only vehicles engaged in medical emergencies and those heading to the Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul district were allowed to ply.

In an active show of protest, several women activists intercepted central security forces’ vehicles at multiple locations in Bishnupur and Thoubal districts, pasting stickers on the windshields that read “Manipur/Kangleipak.” The term "Kangleipak" refers to the ancient name of Manipur prior to the arrival of Hinduism in the late 17th century, underscoring the protesters’ call to preserve the region’s identity and heritage.

COCOMI has called upon the public to intensify their demonstration by coming out in large numbers on Friday to vocally oppose any attempts to divide Manipur.

Despite the strike, some roadside vegetable vendors briefly resumed business in the morning at Andro Parking, Kongba, and Khurai areas of Imphal East district. However, bandh supporters soon intervened and forced them to close their stalls. Similar enforcement of the strike continued throughout the day at key localities in Imphal West district, including Uripok, Singjamei, and Kwakeithel.

On Thursday night, protesters staged a 2-kilometer torch rally at Khurai, carrying banners and raising slogans such as "Manipur cannot be obliterated," symbolising their deep-rooted opposition to perceived threats against the state’s identity.

Security has been tightened with central forces deployed at strategic points, especially along routes leading to the Raj Bhavan, the governor’s residence, to prevent any escalation or untoward incidents.

The ongoing strike reflects heightened tensions in Manipur surrounding issues of state identity and autonomy, with residents and organisations like COCOMI steadfast in their demand for respect and recognition of Manipur’s historical and cultural significance.