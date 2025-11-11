Noney district imposes total ban on hunting and sale of Amur Falcons

Imphal, Nov 11: After Tamenglong district, authorities in Noney district have ordered a total ban on hunting, catching, killing and selling of migratory birds, including Amur Falcon, which is world's longest-travelling raptors, with immediate effect to curb these illegal activities during its roosting period.

In an order issued on Monday, Additional District Magistrate Stiff Khapudang of Noney district imposed ban on air guns in the district and directed people to deposit such guns with their village authorities.

The step has been initiated as migratory bird Amur Falcon, locally known as Akhuaipuina, have already arrived in many parts of the district and they are likely to roost till the end of November.

This year also the Forest Department, Manipur in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India is planning to tag three more Amur Falcon birds with satellite transmitters to continue the ongoing research works, according to officials.

Earlier the Wokha district administration in Nagaland declared the district as the temporary silence zone in a renewed effort to safeguard the globally significant congregation of Amur Falcons in the district.