Non-Nagas' contribution to state significant: Minister Temjen Along

Dimapur, May 26: Nagaland Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along emphasized that non-Nagas living in Nagaland are equal contributors to shaping the state alongside Nagas.

Addressing a felicitation programme for Bengali students who excelled in the HSLC and HSSLC exams this year at St Mary Higher Secondary School auditorium in Dimapur on Sunday evening as the chief guest, Along highlighted the vital role non-Nagas play in advancing Nagaland.

The event was organized by the Dimapur Bengali Students’ Union. He urged all communities, including non-Nagas, to collaborate in building a strong and inclusive Nagaland.

“Our culture is rooted in unity in diversity. This unity is strengthened by our diversity,” he said.

Regarding the Inner Line Permit (ILP) implementation in Dimapur, the minister stressed that the issue should be addressed through constructive dialogue, reiterating the state government’s commitment to resolving it through discussions with all communities concerned.

“We are ready to sit down and talk to resolve the issue,” Along said, asserting that the ILP is a manageable concern.

He clarified that non-Nagas who settled in Nagaland before 1979 need not worry, as they are exempt from requiring an ILP. Along also expressed concern over illegal Bangladeshi immigration into Nagaland, noting its impact on the state’s demography.

Congratulating the students who excelled in the examinations, Along said, “You have made your parents, your community, and Nagaland proud.”

He encouraged students to embrace challenges and remain resilient in the face of adversity.

During the event, Along announced that the Bengali student who topped the HSSLC exam 2025 in the science stream, conducted by the Nagaland Board of School Education, will be honored with a special certificate from the state Higher Education Department. Nagaland BJP President Benjamin Yepthomi attended the programme as the guest of honour.