No Ramsar-grade wetlands found in Meghalaya, says forest report

Shillong, May 1: The Meghalaya Government has informed the High Court that the State has 225 different types of water bodies, but none of them qualifies as a Ramsar site.

A report prepared and submitted before the Court by the Chief Conservator of Forests said that the wetlands in the State comprise 66 lakes and ponds, one oxbow-cut-off meander, six riverine wetlands, 18 waterlogged areas, 100 rivers and streams, nine reservoirs and barrages, and 25 tanks and ponds.

"Ground truthing of these wetlands has been completed. It is opined in the report by the Chief Conservator of Forests of the State government that none of the above wetlands qualify as a Ramsar site," the court said hearing a PIL on identification of Ramsar sites in the State.

In fact, the Supreme Court has directed States and Union Territories to identify Ramsar sites so that these could be "identified, preserved and maintained" in accordance with the resolution taken in the Ramsar Convention. The PIL was filed last year before the apex Court.

Accepting the report, the bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice JP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh directed the Registrar General of the Court to affirm an affidavit on the PIL before the Supreme Court on behalf of the Meghalaya with the findings.