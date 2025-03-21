No railway network in Khasi & Jaintia Hills without ILP: KSU

The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) on Thursday asked the Meghalaya government not to take any decision on building a railway network in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region till the implementation of the inner line permit (ILP) regime.

Addressing the organisation's 47th anniversary, KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar said that any decision on the introduction of railways would be met with severe resistance. Reiterating its opposition, Marngar added that if the government proceeded with the issue, the KSU and its members would fill up the jails in protest.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had stated in the just-concluded Budget Session of the Meghalaya House that the central government has asked for a refund of Rs 209.37 crore that was sanctioned for land compensation for introducing a railway network in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region.

Sangma added that the government would not take any decision on the railway project unless all stakeholders were on board. He, however, stated that the railways would be good for the development of the state.

Meanwhile, Marngar said that the state government is in favour of implementing the ILP regime in Meghalaya, as proved by the resolution passed in the Assembly a few years back. However, the decision to implement the legislation now rests with the central government.

Stating that the KSU has faced many challenges during the last 47 years, Marngar said that the organisation has taken up several issues affecting the indigenous community.





