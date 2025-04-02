'No peace without terms': Kuki-Zo leadership outlines peace prerequisites

Imphal, April 2: With just three days to go before the scheduled talks in New Delhi on April 5, the Kuki-Zo leadership has taken a firm stand, declaring that any cessation of hostilities with the Meitei community will be contingent on three strict preconditions.

At a high-stakes meeting in Kangpokpi, organised by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, on Tuesday, Kuki-Zo leaders outlined their non-negotiable terms for peace.

The first condition demands a complete halt to cross-movement, barring Meitei individuals from entering Kuki-Zo-dominated areas and vice versa.

The second insists that a ceasefire must not be a mere pause in conflict but a foundation for structured and meaningful dialogue between both communities. Lastly, the leaders have called for a six-month ceasefire period to ensure stability and build trust.

The meeting saw participation from key Kuki-Zo civil society organisations, including the Kuki-Zo Council, Sadar Hills Chiefs’ Association, Kuki Inpi, student bodies, women’s organisations, and tribal representatives. Intellectuals, social activists, and other prominent figures also contributed to the discussions.

Meanwhile, tensions continue to escalate in the valley as Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol has demanded an apology and clarification from National People's Party (NPP) Manipur unit president Yumnam Joykumar.

The demand comes after Joykumar accused the group of attacking the Kuki-Zo community in a social media post.

“Biren Ji misjudged the Kuki-Meitei conflict’s roots. The Tribal Students’ rally against the High Court’s ST status order for Meiteis was a law-and-order issue that he let spiral into communal strife. Why did his government allow massive rallies, withdraw commandos from Churachandpur, and let groups like Arambai Tenggol attack Kukis?” a portion of the detailed post by Joykumar read.

With tensions running high on both sides, the April 5 peace talks in the national capital will be closely watched as efforts continue to bring stability to the conflict-ridden region.