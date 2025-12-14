‘No outsider can dictate Kokborok script’: Tipra Motha chief rejects CM’s remarks

Agartala, Dec 14: Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Maniya Debbarma, on Sunday, asserted that the choice of script for the Kokborok language is the internal issue of Tiprasa people and "no outsider could give any diktat" on it.

His assertion came a day after Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, in a rally, suggested that an indigenous script be developed for the Kokborok language, spoken by around 19 tribes of the state, instead of using the Roman script as demanded by tribal leaders.

"I heard the suggestion of the state's biggest leader on the matter. The choice of script for Kokborok is the internal issue of the Tiprasa people. No outsider can give any diktat to Tiprasa people on which script to use for writing examinations," Debbarma said in a video posted on social media.

Without naming the Chief Minister, the TMP chief said, "If you have reservations regarding English because the British ruled the country, then tell ministers and MLAs not to send their children to English-medium schools."

He said that if BJP-ruled Assam could allow students of Karbi Anglong district to use Roman script to write their tribal language, why would Tiprasa people of Tripura be deprived of their choice?

"We all know the background of the formation of Bangladesh. Pakistan had tried to impose Urdu on Bengali-speaking people in East Pakistan, but the people did not accept it and launched massive protests. This led to the formation of a new country, Bangladesh," he said.

Debbama also took potshots at the BJP's Janajati Morcha (tribal wing) rally here on Saturday.

"The crowd in our block-level rally is five times more than your state-level programme... Everybody knows the ground reality. I may not have all the power that you have, but I have the support of the Tiprasa people, which you don't have," he said.

In response to the Chief Minister Saha’s claim that the BJP will win all the 28 seats in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in the upcoming elections, Debbarma said, "Show us by winning all the seats."

Elections to the autonomous district council, currently being run by the TMC, an ally of the BJP, will be held early next year.

PTI