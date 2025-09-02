No official word yet, but Manipur braces for potential PM Modi visit

Imphal, September 2: Political activity and speculation have surged in Manipur following media reports hinting at a potential visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September.

As of now, neither the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in New Delhi nor the Manipur government has issued an official confirmation.

Confidential government documents suggest a likelihood of a VVIP visit, prompting heightened preparations across the state.

In a related directive, the Manipur Police DGP has ordered that no leave be granted to officers from September 1 to 14, citing operational exigencies.

Against this backdrop, Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker T Satyabrata met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan on Monday for a half-hour discussion.

Sources indicate that the conversation touched on “forming a popular government in the state.” Meanwhile, civil society group Imagi Meira reportedly attempted to secure an appointment with the Governor on the same day.

Commenting on the speculation, a senior BJP functionary in the state said, “There are no special preparations at the moment. If it is an official government visit, our only role would be to manage large gatherings, for which we are ready.”

He, however, admitted there is no certainty about the visit.

Preparations appear to be underway regardless of official confirmation. On August 30, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel chaired a review meeting on the proposed VVIP visit, instructing officials to organise it “in a grand manner”.

Security arrangements are to follow the “blue book” guidelines at key venues, including Kangla in Imphal and Peace Ground in Churachandpur.

The visit may also include inaugurations of the newly constructed secretariat and other completed projects.

Officials in Mizoram, where PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway on September 13, indicated that the Prime Minister might fly to Manipur afterward. However, they noted that the final itinerary has not been confirmed.

State CPI(M) Secretary M.K. Shanta expressed scepticism, saying, “There is neither a reason nor a cause for PM Modi to visit Manipur at this time. There is neither upcoming election nor any major project to inaugurate. News about the visit seems like a BJP-driven speculation. It is very unlikely for a Prime Minister to visit a state outside his schedule without reason.”

The main opposition Congress, which has been urging the Prime Minister to visit Manipur for the past two years, described a potential visit as largely symbolic.

A party spokesperson said, “It would likely be a photo opportunity, but the larger question remains whether such a visit would lead to meaningful changes, like ensuring free movement on highways for the people of Manipur.”

The speculated visit comes amid sensitive circumstances in Manipur, where ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023 has left at least 260 dead and thousands homeless.

As Manipur braces for a potential high-profile visit, political activity, civil society mobilisation, and security preparations reflect both the anticipation and uncertainty surrounding the Prime Minister’s schedule.

With inputs from PTI