'No normalcy without free movement': Manipur MP on Thangjing access curbs

Imphal, April 22: Lok Sabha MP from Inner Manipur Bimol Akoijam has highlighted that if free movement of people is prevented, normalcy cannot be restored in the State.

The MP was referring to the restrictions imposed by some groups on visiting the Thangjing Hills.

Notably, the Thangjing Hills is a sacred site for the Meiteis.

Akoijam highlighted that this issue is not a communal one but one related to the fundamental rights of the citizens.

“Meiteis can’t go to sacred places in Thangjing hills (in Churachandpur district) and Koubru (in Kangpokpi district). This is not a communal issue but a fundamental one. It’s about the fundamental rights of citizens and a matter of governance,” he told reporters.

He further added that until there is free of people and the internally displaced persons return to their homes, normalcy will cease to exist in Manipur.

Earlier, on April 14, following the advice of community elders, a large number of Meiteis aborted plans to go to Thangjing hills in Churachandpur and returned home from Moirang in Bishnupur district, as Kuki-Zo groups staged protests warning against the pilgrims crossing the ‘buffer zone’.

The buffer zone, which is heavily guarded by security forces, separates the Meitei-controlled Imphal Valley and the Kuki-dominated hill districts of the restive State. More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

Akoijam also expressed displeasure over not being allowed to speak in Parliament during the passage of the President’s Rule proclamation. “I and Outer Manipur MP Alfred were present, but were not allowed to speak,” he claimed.

President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 after the then Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9. The State Assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been placed under suspended animation.

