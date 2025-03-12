No laxity in plastic ban, show action plan by May 12: Meghalaya HC to govt

Shillong, March 12: The Meghalaya High Court has directed the state government to rigorously enforce its ban on plastic manufacturing, marketing, and usage, stressing on the need for greater transparency and accountability in the implementation process.

The court has asked the government to submit a comprehensive action report by May 12, ahead of the next hearing scheduled for May 14, 2025.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Indra Prassana Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh issued the directive while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by High Court lawyer Phuyosa Yobin.

The petition calls for a complete ban on single-use plastics (SUP) due to their detrimental impact on the environment, particularly their role in polluting water bodies and disrupting waste management systems.

During the hearing, the government presented an action-taken report outlining its efforts to curb plastic use. The report highlighted awareness campaigns, stakeholder meetings, and educational programmes aimed at reducing plastic dependency.

It also detailed preventive measures such as inspection drives, the promotion of eco-friendly alternatives like cloth and jute bags, and initiatives to persuade the public to discard single-use plastics. Additionally, the government claimed that the ban on plastic items less than 120 microns had been successfully initiated.

However, the court expressed concerns over the lack of concrete data on enforcement measures.

"We are satisfied with the steps taken so far by the government, but we consider this only the beginning of a long journey," the division bench stated. It emphasised that for the ban to be effective, more clarity was needed regarding the execution of preventive measures.

The court specifically questioned the details of the inspection drives, including the locations, timelines, and outcomes of such actions. It also sought precise information on plastic collection drives, such as the quantity of plastic waste seized, the areas targeted, and the penalties imposed on violators.

Furthermore, the bench directed the government to submit a comprehensive report on its efforts to eliminate single-use plastics, including actions taken against users and traders of plastics below the permissible thickness.

In its earlier order on November 20, 2024, the Meghalaya High Court had directed the state government to take immediate regulatory measures to curb plastic use until viable alternatives become widely available.

The bench had stressed that while promotional efforts were necessary, strict enforcement of plastic waste management was crucial to achieving the long-term goal of a plastic-free Meghalaya.

As the state gears up to meet the court’s stringent demands, environmentalists and activists have welcomed the judicial intervention, calling it a necessary step toward sustainable waste management.