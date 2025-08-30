No law prohibits women from working at night in Nagaland, clarifies official

Dimapur, Aug 30: Nagaland Labour Commissioner SL Wati Aier on Friday clarified that notwithstanding the wording of Section 20 of the Nagaland Shops and Establishments Act, 1982, there is no law in force in Nagaland at present, that prohibits women from working during night hours.

Issuing a clarification regarding Section 20 of the Nagaland Shops and Establishments Act, 1986 – Employment of Women During Night Hours, Aier said women may be engaged in employment beyond 7 pm or before 6 am, subject to their safeguards.

The official said employment during night hours would only be made with the voluntary and written consent of the woman employee concerned.

Regarding safety measures, Aier stated that adequate transportation, lighting, and security arrangements must be provided to ensure safety during travel and at the workplace.

He stated that all provisions relating to working hours, overtime, rest intervals, and weekly holidays under the Act and relevant labour laws must be complied with in full, as per the labour laws.

The Labour Commissioner added that this notification, issued with the approval of the competent authority, would be applicable with immediate effect.

Correspondent