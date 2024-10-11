No Govt Facilities for unregistered villages: Manipur Cabinet

Imphal, Oct 11: The Manipur Cabinet on Thursday reiterated that government facilities would not be provided to those villages that are not registered with the government or recognised by the government.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, was attended by nine ministers.

Conveying this to reporters on Thursday evening, State Health Minister Dr S Ranjan Singh said, "Government schemes like MGNREGA, PMKSY, PM Surya Ghar, and others will not be extended to the people residing in unrecognised villages."

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister Biren Singh, addressing the valedictory function of the 70th Wildlife Week celebration here, announced that the villages in the valley or other areas, which have not been formally recognised by the government, would not have access to government facilities.

Informing that the Cabinet meeting discussed a gamut of listed and unlisted issues, Ranjan Singh, who is also the government spokesperson, stated that the Cabinet approved the establishment of a police station at Nungsai village near Leimatak and a police outpost at Joujangtek.

The Cabinet also decided to maintain status quo on the disturbed area status in the state. The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, has been extended by six more months in the state, excluding in the areas under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations.

Among the unlisted agenda, the Cabinet decided to extend the CMHT (Chief Ministergi Hakselgi Tengbang) scheme, a popular health facility, to all internally displaced persons (IDPs), excluding government employees, for one year.

Under the CMHT, eligible households are given health cards to avail cashless treatment with coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family every year for seven critical diseases and up to Rs 50,000 for primary and secondary ailments.

As many as 220 people were killed and more than 50,000 people have been displaced in the ethnic violence that erupted in the state on May 3 last year. Most of the IDPs are currently taking shelter in relief camps.





By

Correspondent