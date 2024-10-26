No Diwali for the displaced: Children in Manipur's Sajiwa Relief Camp long for normalcy

Imphal, Oct 26: As Diwali approaches, the vibrant lights and joyous sounds of celebration fill the air across the country. However, at the Sajiwa Pre-fabricated Complex relief camp in Imphal East district, a stark silence prevails.

Over two hundred internally displaced children among the 800 residents from five nearby villages—Ekoou, Sadu-inkhobpan, Dolaithabi, Leitanpokpi, and Sadu Lampak—have not celebrated any festival since seeking refuge in this camp after their homes were reduced to ashes during ethnic violence.

"We haven’t celebrated any festival since we took shelter here in May 2023," says Koijam Sarat Meitei, the convenor of the committee representing the villages. "We do not wish to celebrate anything now. All we want is to return to our original birthplace. Until that happens, there will be no celebrations,” he told The Assam Tribune.













Diwali, a major festival for many in the state, is soon followed by Ningol Chakouba, a cherished tradition that celebrates familial bonds. This festival, steeped in history, sees married women returning to their maternal homes to share a feast (chakkouba) with their brothers and loved ones. However, for the residents of Sajiwa, the reality is starkly different.

"Even if we wanted to celebrate Ningol Chakouba, there is no space to host a feast, despite our love for our sisters," Koijam laments, reflecting the sentiments of many in the camp. The spirit of these festivals, which once brought families together, now feels like a distant memory for those forced to adapt to life in temporary shelters.









While many of the younger children may not fully understand the significance of Diwali or Ningol Chakouba, their parents wear the pain of lost traditions in their eyes. "Parents are worried about their children succumbing to temptations and peer pressure during festivities," Koijam explains. "Others will be pampered, and our children will feel left out,” he adds.

Currently, the state government provides a mere Rs. 85 per day for each relief camp inmate, which is barely enough to cover basic needs. "We manage everything—children's education, medical expenses—on this small amount. They also provide only 400 grams of food per person," Koijam adds, highlighting the daily struggles faced by families in the camp.

One of the significant challenges for the residents is ensuring their children's education continues amidst these trying circumstances. "We heard through television, radio, and newspapers that the state government would bear the cost of education for children in relief camps, but that hasn’t materialised," Koijam says, expressing frustration over unfulfilled promises. "Many political speeches have echoed grand promises, but the reality is far from it,” he adds.









Despite the lack of formal education facilities, older children have taken on the role of educators for their younger peers. "The older ones are teaching the younger kids, and some tutors from outside have also visited to help," Koijam shares.

Parents are working tirelessly, often engaging in various businesses, to ensure their children can continue attending private English-medium schools.

“Now that we are displaced, how can we suddenly switch to government schools?" Koijam questions, highlighting the challenges faced by families trying to maintain educational stability for their children.









On October 23, the state government announced a financial aid of Rs 1,000 each to inmates in relief camps, intended to help them celebrate Diwali and Ningol Chakouba. However, the residents of Sajiwa Complex remain skeptical about the prospects of celebration.

As one of over 350 relief camps in the state, the ongoing struggles faced by the inmates suggest that this festive season will likely pass without the usual celebrations, overshadowed by loss and longing for a return to normalcy.

For the children of Sajiwa, the absence of festivity is a painful reminder of the life they once had—a life filled with laughter, traditions, and the warmth of family gatherings. As the lights of Diwali shine brightly elsewhere, for these displaced children, it is yet another season marked by silence and the yearning for home.





Mubasiraji Raji