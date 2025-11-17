No decision to join popular govt, clarify two Kuki MLAs amid media reports

Imphal, Nov 17: Two Kuki MLAs of Manipur, on Monday, said that there has been no decision by the legislators of the community to join a popular government in the state, as reported in a section of the press.

Several Kuki-Zo organisations recently held a meeting in Guwahati to discuss the state's situation, but no decision was taken there about the legislators joining a popular government, MLAs Chinlunthang and Haokholet Haokip said.

"At the Guwahati enclave, there was a discussion on popular government in Manipur. However, no decision has been taken by Kuki-Zo MLAs to join the formation as claimed. Not all Kuki MLAs were present at the meeting," Chinlunthang and Haokip said in a statement.

The statement came after a section of press, on Monday, reported that all the 10 Kuki Zo MLAs have decided to join a popular govenrment in place of the existing President's Rule.

The Kuki-Zo community has ten MLAs in the 60-member Manipur assembly, of which seven are BJP legislators.

"There were threadbare discussions on separate administration for the Kuki Zo community focusing on the gravity of the present situation and circumstances," according to the statement.

Chinlunthang, an MLA of the Kuki Peoples' Alliance, and Independent legislator Haokip urged the public not to get carried away by rumours.

Following the ethnic clashes, the Kuki-Zo community people have been demanding a separate administration for the tribe.

The 10 tribal MLAs belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi group in Manipur have already urged the Centre to create a separate administration for their community.

In a separate statement issued by militant outfit Kuki National Organisation and United Peoples' Front, signatories of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact with the Centre and Manipur government, also said no decision was taken by Kuki Zo MLAs about joining a popular government.

"The Kuki Zo MLAs and the collective Kuki Zo leadership remain committed to achieving the political demand as their foremost priority," it said.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic clashes between Kuki-Zo communities and the Meiteis since May 2023 in Manipur.

The state, which had been governed by a BJP-led coalition, is now under President's Rule after N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister in February.

The assembly was kept in suspended animation.

PTI