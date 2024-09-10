No Chinese incursion in Arunachal, says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Guwahati, Sept 10: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has dismissed reports of China's People Liberation Army's (PLA) incursion into Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh.

Stressing that there is strict vigil along the international border in the easternmost state of the country, Minister Rijiju said that “mere paintings of marks in undemarcated locations doesn't mean the areas have been encroached upon”.

The Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal said that overlapping of patrolling by Indian forces and PLA does take place in the undemarcated areas along the border, but that doesn't lead to encroachment of Indian territory.

"China can't take our land. Overlapping of patrolling does take place in the undemarcated areas. They are not allowed to construct anything permanent. There is strict vigil from our side. Mere painting of marks in undemarcated locations doesn't mean the areas have been encroached on," the Minister was quoted as saying by a newswire.

Rijiju's remarks followed reports that PLA troops had allegedly ventured 60 km into Indian territory, leaving behind bonfire remnants, spray-painted rocks, and Chinese food leftovers.

Such reports have reignited concerns about China's activities in the region, especially given past incidents, such as the 2020 transgression in Dibang Valley and the construction of a wooden bridge over Doimru Nallah in 2019.

India and China share a 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) that spans from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. Beijing continues to claim Arunachal Pradesh as part of its territory, calling it South Tibet, a claim India has consistently rejected as “absurd” and “ludicrous”.